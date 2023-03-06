Green Flag drub Gauhar FC 4-0

In the second match, Mominpura thrashed Mama FC 7-. Thanks to Mohammad Irshad who netted four goals in the 51st, 64th, 79th and 90th minutes. He was well supported by Wajid Ansari who struck twice in the 20th and 57th minutes. Rishabh (67th min) was another scorer. In another one-sided match, Young Ansar downed ONFC3-0. Vishal Perkwar scored two goals in the 63rd and 68th minute and prior to that Shafique found the net in the fifth minute. In the 28th minutes Young Ansar were reduced to ten when Salim Patel was given marching orders for his rough tackle.

Zainish FC win by 4-0

In 'A' Division Football Tournament at the same venue, Zainish FC blanked Birsa Munda 4-0. Thanks to Mohammad Afroz who struck twice in 2nd and 49th minutes. Mohammad Ahtesham (7th min) and Mohammad Kaif (8th min) netted one goal each.