Gulhane wins silver in national swimming contest

Ho represented Maharashtra in 50m,100m & 200m breaststroke events. By giving his best performance ever at senior level swimming competition in the 100m breaststroke event he won a silver medal for Maharashtra.

This competition was organised by the Swimming Federation Of India to select the swimmers to represent India in International level swimming competition ‘ World Friendship Games-2024' scheduled to be held at Moscow,Russia in the month of September 2024.

By winning a silver medal in the competition his chances of selection to represent India for this international competition has increased.

In the other 50m and 100 m breaststroke events he had to satisfy himself at the ranking of 4th and 10th respectively all India level. Yash is a student of 3rd year B.Tech. Computer Science of G.H. Raisoni College Of Engineering,Nagpur and taking his swimming coaching at Star Sports Academy,Nagpur under the guidance of his swimming coach Nitin Malwade and Roshan Chaudhari

Yash gives his credit of success to his mother Dr. Pradnya, father Anil Gulhane and his brother Devesh Gulhane.