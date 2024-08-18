Gunjan in Indian team for FIBA 3x3 U-18 WC

Gunjan’s selection comes after a series of impressive performances on both the national and state levels. Her journey to the international stage began at the 74th Junior National Basketball Championship in Indore, where she helped her team secure 3rd place. Recognized for her outstanding play, she was invited to the Indian national camp.

This year, Gunjan also represented Maharashtra in the Khelo India Youth Games held in Coimbatore, finishing 3rd. She further showcased her talent by winning the gold medal at the U19 School Nationals in Mumbai. Previously, at the Youth State Championship in Dhule, she led the Nagpur team to victory and was awarded the Best Player of the Tournament. Her consistent excellence extended to the Youth Nationals, where she played a key role in helping Maharashtra win the National Championship.

Gunjan now joins the ranks of Siya Deodhar and Shomira Bidaye, fellow Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana players who have represented India in international competitions. As the third player from her gymkhana to achieve this honour, Gunjan’s rise reflects her hard work and dedication.

Under the guidance of Shiv Chatrapati Awardee Shatrughna Gokhale and NIS coach Vinay Chikate, Gunjan trains daily at the Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana courts. Gunjan is daughter of proud parents Nikhil and Mamta Mantri. Alongside her athletic achievements, she excelled academically, scoring 92% in her 12th Board Examinations this year.

As per FIBA 3x3 Website, The Indian team roster for the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup 2024 includes Gunjan Mantri, Anaya Bhavsar, Aahana George, and Gunvi Agrawal. The tournament features 20 teams in both the men’s and women’s sections, divided into four pools of five teams each. Teams within each pool will play each other once, with the top two teams advancing to the quarterfinals.

India’s schedule is as follows:

• August 26: 6.45 PM India vs. China, 8.35 PM India vs Uganda

• August 28: 6.20 PM India vs. Kyrgyzstan, 9.35 PM India vs Japan.