Gymnastic team selected for state meet

The team was selected during the trials held at Shivaji Gymnastic Club, Dhanwate National College.

Earlier joint secretary of Maharashtra Amateur Gymnastic Association Deepak Barad inaugurated the trials in the presence of Mangesh Mandlekar, Lakshmikant Kukde, Mayuresh Sirsikar, Yogesh Dhiman, Nikhil Komejwar and others.

Team

U-10 boys: Pratham Gaidhane, Arav Mohril, Samar Wankar and Aditya Choudhary

U-10 girls: Vasundhara Hiwase, Rahinya Gulhane Aradhya Lakhe and Gung Rane

U-12 boys: Jaykrit Suchak, Shourya Raanaware, Rajbardhan Wankhade.

U-12 girls: Sai Gokhale, Sai Avdhoot, Maithili Pathrabe and Iva Takre.

U-14 boys: Arin Pandit and Yashneh Mohabe.