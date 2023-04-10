Handball camp from April 15

According to a press release, boys and girls in the age group of 8 to 19 years can participate in the camp that will be held from from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm and from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

In this camp Shiv Chhatrapati awardee Prof. Dr. Sunil Bhotmange, national Player Pankaj Kothari, NIS coach Pawan Meshram, national player Piyush Murkute, international women's player Poonam Kadav, national player Kajal Ganvir, national players Samiksha Itankar and Prachi Hadke will impart coaching to the players.

Boys and girls between 8 to 19 years of age who wants to participate in the free handball summer training camp should contact Pankaj Kothari at Yashwant Stadium Handball ground (Dhantoli) from 6 am to 8 am and from 5.30 am to 7.30 am. or on mobile numbers 7620981985 and 7218578184