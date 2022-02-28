Hansraj blank Veer FC 2-0

Nagpur, Feb 28

Hansraj FC defeated Veer FC 2-0 in the ongoing JSW Senior Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) on Monday.

Dhruv Rao (15thmin) and Gaurav Chopkar (30th min)scored one goal each in Hansraj victory.

From Hansraj side, Pranay Ambade, Om Vishwakarma were cautioned for rough tackle. Pratik Nitnaware , Akshay Sabra 45th and Swapnil Dopane of Veer FCwere wanted by the match referee. In another match, Green Flag defeated Young Boys 1-0. Thanks to Azim Ansari who scored the wining goal in 81st minute.

In super division match, Nagpur City Club and IFFC Chankapur played out a goalless draw.

[