Haryana pile up 308/4 against Vid on day 1

Vidarbha won the toss and elected to field first. However, their decision backfired as Haryana scored a good total. Middle ordar basman Rudraksh Nerwal was going solid on (111, 111b, 19x4, 1x6) in the company of Ali Malik (83, 146b, 13x4). Both added 166 runs for fifth wicket unbroken partnership.

Earlier Vidarbha captain Iknoor Singh removed opener Saksham Sharma (16) with 27 runs on board. Haryana skipper Lokesh Baniwal contributed 24 before he was clean-bowled by Sangam Rathod. On the score of 93, Rathod aj again struck and dismissed batsman Aman Bharadwaj (37). Iknoor got his second wicket in the form of Yashwardhan Gautam (31) with 142 runs on board. Then it was all Malik and Narwal show. Frustrating the Vidarbha bowlers, both developed good partnerships and helped Haryana to cross 300-run mark on the first day itself.

For Vidarbha, Iknoor (2 for 39) and Sangram Rathod (2 for 860 got two wickets each.

Brief scores

Haryana (1st innings): 308 for 4 in 90 overs (Rudraksh Narwal 111 not out, Ali Malik 83 not out, Iknoor Singh 2 for 39, Sangram Rathod 2 for 86)vs Vidarbha.