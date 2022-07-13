Heavy rainfall in Nagpur could cause floods, warns officials

Nagpur: For the last 5-6 days, it has been raining all over Vidarbha. Rains are pouring all over the district including Nagpur and rivers and streams are overflowing. Due to incessant rains, water has started leaking from Navegaon Khairi, Nand and Vena dams. Therefore, many villages in Savner, Parshivani, Ramtek, Umred, Bhivapur talukas are at risk of floods. The backwaters at the Gosekhurd project are also expected to raise water levels in some places.

Due to continuous rains in Nagpur district, there are floods in many places. On Sunday, a mother and daughter have swept away while crossing the nallah in Isasani area of ​​Hingana taluka. On Tuesday, the Brahmanmari river on the Nandagomukh Chhatrapur road in Savner taluka was flooded. Despite the floodwaters flowing from the bridge, the driver dared to throw the Scorpio. The water was so strong that Scorpio slipped off the bridge and was swept away by the flood. Due to the driver's stupidity, six people trapped inside him got drowned. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed grief over the incident and announced that the state government would provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased. In the same taluka, while crossing the Kolar river bridge, a person got on a bicycle and started walking on the bridge. He slipped and fell into the water and was swept away by the current. He was not found until late at night.

Many people try to cross the bridge even though it looks like water is flowing over it. Drivers try to drive with confidence. The wheels of the car have high pressure air. As soon as the vehicle reaches one and a half feet, it starts floating and is thrown under the bridge. So it is better to wait for the water to recede than to dare to cross the bridge.

The Bhangadya sewage coming from Sarra Kormata village near Sironji village in Savner taluka was flooded. Karim Pathan (resident of Sagwan Ban, Tehsil Khamarpani, District Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh) was on his way to his village by a two-wheeler from the bridge over the same nala. Meanwhile, at some distance near Tiwari Bhatti, he got stuck in a palm tree and climbed the tree with support. Fortunately, he survived and was rescued from the trees by the people of Kormata and Sironji. He was briefly rescued when people rushed to his aid.

The administration is keeping a close watch on the flood situation in the district and all the agencies have been alerted. Vimala has clarified in her message. In this situation, citizens should not leave their homes if they do not need to and take shelter in a safe place as needed. He also clarified that one should not try to cross the bridge by mistake while the water is flowing. If you want to provide any information regarding disaster management and for help use daily 0712-2562668.