Heavy rainfall in Nagpur, Pool roads submerged

Nagpur: Heavy rains lashed Nagpur on Thursday afternoon. The city was inundated with heavy rains for three hours. The floodwaters inundated the low-lying areas as well. Vehicles including school buses were stuck due to stagnant water under Narendra Nagar bridge. Water was stagnant on the partially cemented road. Due to heavy rains, the pre-monsoon measures of the corporation have been thwarted. Due to non-cleaning of rain gutters, water logging has increased.

Two and a half to three feet of water had accumulated under the Narendra Nagar bridge and other vehicles including school buses were stuck under the bridge. Due to water logging under Manishnagar bridge, traffic was disrupted for a long time. Sai Mandir on Wardha Road, Shankar Nagar Chowk, Shankarnagar Metro Station, Metro Station on Hingana Road were flooded. Water was stagnant near Ajni Road, University Library. Manewada Road, Padole Hospital Chowk, Kripalani Chowk, Central Avenue Road, Medical Chowk, Vitbhatti Chowk, Kalmana, Pardi and other areas were flooded. Water had infiltrated the settlements in Besa area, Sarvashrinagar on Umred. Water had seeped into the basement of Bank of India at Besa. Arvind Shinde's house in Gopal Nagar was flooded. As the intensity of the rains decreased, the stagnant water decreased.

Waterlogged roads in various parts of the city disrupted traffic. In such a situation, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan b. He inspected the situation in the city from the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee City Operations Center (COC) at the Corporation headquarters. The survey was conducted through CCTV cameras installed at various places in the city. Instructed immediate action in waterlogged areas.



The city's security system is monitored by 3600 CCTV cameras installed in the city. However, the entire system is ready to deal with emergencies. The possibility of water retention in low lying areas cannot be ruled out in case of torrential rains. With this in mind, the Commissioner was inspecting from the COC.

Due to the ongoing rains throughout the day, the corporation was receiving complaints from the control room, live city app and social media about the water storage of the citizens. There is a 24 hour control room of the fire department at the corporation headquarters. In case of emergency, you can call 07122567029, 0712 2567777 or 07122540299, 07122540188 or 101 toll free number in the control room of the corporation headquarters.