Heramba, Pranav, Dhruv, Avi enter SF

In the boys quarters, Heramba Pohane staged a strong comeback and defeated Arnav Pande 4-6,6-1,6-2. Pranav Pande recorded an easy 6-2, 6-1 win over Tanavya Goel whereas Dhruv Mor got the better of Eklavya Rajput 6-3,6-1. Avi Misra entered the semis defeating Rudransh Sripathi 6-2,6-1.

In the girls section, Prisha Patil, Surmayee Sathe, Samaira Jainand Vrutika Shah entered the semis. Semifinals of boys and girls singles, boys doubles and finals of girls Doubles will be played on Thursday.

Tournament Director and NDHTA Secretary Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar, vice president Ashok Bhiwapurkar, joint secretary Vikram Naidu and others were present at the venue.

Results

Boys Singles QF): Heramba Pohane beat Arnav Pande 4-6,6-1,6-2; Pranav Pande beat Tanavya Goel 6-2,6-1; Dhruv Mor beat Eklavya Rajput 6-3,6-1; Avi Misra beat Rudransh Sripathi 6-2,6-1

Girls Singles (QF): Prisha Patil beat Shravya Rambhajani 6-1,7-5; Surmayee Sathe beat Vaanya Agarwal 6-1,6-3; Samaira Jain beat Simoni Ganveer 6-0,6-0; Vrutika Shah beat Sharvari Shrirame 6-1,6-0

Boys Doubles (QF): Avi Misra & Heramba Pohane beat Vihaan Pondge & Yug Singhvi 7-6(5) 2-6 (13-11); Eklavya Rajput & Manvendri Trivedi beat Yuvaan Raipure & Tiaan Thakkar 6-2,6-2; Shon Ugale & Rishi Chaudhary beat Arnav Verma & Rishi Khemka 7-5,0-6(10-8); Pranav Gaikwad & Dhruv Mor beat Neev Bhansali & Arjun Mansingka 6-1,6-2

Girls Doubles (Semis) : Vritika Shah & Prisha Patil beat Prisha Khandelwa l& Devashree Dagwar 6-0,6-0; Vaanya Agarwal & Surmayee Sathe beat Naisha Thakkar & Sharvari Shrirame 6-1,6-1.