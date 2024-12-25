Heritage fencers shine in DSO contest

The school students delivered stellar performances, securing top positions and qualifying for the next round of the competition.

Among the standout achievers, Haniya Ali claimed first position, followed closely by Kaonein Syed and Sarah Ahmed for the second and third places respectively. In the foil category, Alishba Saudagar earned a commendable third position in a competitive bout against Ashna Chaudhary from Bhavan School. Additionally, Nubaisha Fatema achieved fourth place in her category, adding to the school’s impressive tally of results.

Heritage International School remains committed to promoting excellence in both academics and sports, and we are thrilled to support our students as they aim for even greater heights.