Hinge's fifer gives Vidarbha upper hand

In reply, Vidarbha were 153/3 at close of Day 2 with skipper Mandar Mahale (40) and Danish Malewar (22) at the crease. They duo have so far added 54 runs for the fourth wicket. Vidarbha are still 110 runs adrift Delhi’s first innings tally with seven wickets standing.

Brief scores

Delhi 1st innings: 263 all out in 94 overs (Ayush Doseja 70, Mayank Gusain 65; Praful Hinge 5/62, Rahul Dongarwar 2/55, Harsh Dubey 2/61)

Vidarbha 1st innings: 153/3 in 36 overs (Satyam Bhoyar 30, Md Faiz 24, A Mokhade 21, Danish Malewar 22 batting, Mandar Mahale 40 batting)