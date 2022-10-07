Hislop off to a flying start

Nagpur, Oct 7

Hislop College drubbed Nagpur Institute of Technology (NIT) by eight wickets to start their campaign on a winning note in Dr Panjabrao Dehmukh Memorial Inter-College Cricket Tournament organised by Dhanwate National College (DNC) at Vasant Nagar ground, here on Friday.

Batting first NIT were all out for a paltry 37 in eight overs. Thanks to Adhyayan Daga and Sandeep Wankhede who claimed three wickets each. For NIT, Ajinkya Meshram (10) showed some resistance.

In reply, Hislop achieved the target in just 5.2 overs losing one wicket. Kartik Pawar (12) and Adhyayan Daga (6) compleed the formalities.

On Saturday, Anjuman Engineering College will take on SB Jain College whereas LIT will take on Gaikwad Patil College.

Earlier DNC principal Dr Jaywant Wadte inaugurated the tournament in the presence of Dr Devendra Wankhede, Sunil Mujumdar, Vikas Shesh, Surendra Gaharwar, Prof. Jayant jickar, Dr Parag Joshi, Dr Amit Kanwar and others.