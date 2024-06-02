Historic feat by Nagpur athletes in 100 m

Nagpur district runners Gopal Palandurkar and Adarsh Bhure created history by winning medals in 100 m event on thje second day of 72nd Maharashtra State Senior Athletics Championship organised by Nagpur District Athletics Association and the Sports Department of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University in collaboration with Krida Bharti and Maitri Parivar,

Nagpur's Gopal Palandurkar clocked 10.78 seconds to clinch the silver medal in the 100m race held on Sunday morning session on the university's synthetic track in Ravinagar. His colleague Adarsh Bhure won the bronze medal. Adarsh, a specialist in the 100m race, clocked 10.85. So far, in the history of the state senior group 100 meters race, Nagpur district has not had a medal in this event till now. This drought was ended by Gopal and Adarsh. The gold medal was won by Pranav Gurav of Pune

Dr. Sonali Suryavanshi, Archana Kottewar, PSI Sachin Bonde, Dr. Manoj Ambadkar, Soma Kiran, Umesh Naidu, Shekhar Suryavanshi, Dr. Honored by Nitin Jangitwar honoured the winners.

Nagpur District Athletics Association president Gurudev Nagarle, secretary Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi, senior joint secretary Ram Wani ,joint secretary Archana Kottewar, chairman Umesh Naidu, vice presidents Ravindra Tong, Nagesh Sahare, Shekhar Suryawanshi, treasurer Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary, Dr. Vivekananda Singh and others have congratulated the players of Nagpur.

Nagpur's Sakshi, Tejaswini, Nayan win silver

Nagpur's Nayan Sarde finished second in 110m hurdles and won the silver medal with a time of 14.79 seconds. Kolhapur's Vilas Khodke won the top position with a time of 14.76. Daksh Sumerpur of Pune won the bronze medal with a time of 15.45.

Nagpur's Sakshi Tambakhe won the silver medal in the women's 400m race. Sakshi gave a time of 56.68 seconds. Akanksha Gawde of Thane bagged the gold medal while Shravani Sangle of Nashik bagged the bronze medal. Tejaswini Lambkane, who represented Nagpur in the 10,000 meter race, shocked everyone by winning silver medal and making a big turnaround in the group. Tejaswini recorded a time of 37. 45.68. The gold medal went to Archana Jadhav of Mumbai Suburban while the bronze medal was bagged by Shegaonkar of the Buldha system.

First medal in hammer throw

For the first time, Nagpur district won a medal in the hammer throw category in the State Senior Athletics Championship. Nagpur's Ujjwal Kalsait won the bronze medal with a distance of 43.15m. This medal ended the medal drought in the hammer throw. The gold medal was won by Shantanu Ophale of Pune while the silver medal was bagged by Sameer Deshmukh.

...... **......