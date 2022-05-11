Hockey legend Pillay to open KKM-4

The stage is all set for the grand opening ceremony of Season 4 of the 16-day, 34-game Khasdar Krida Mahotsav (KKM). The two-hour inaugural function will begin at the Indoor Stadium of Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur on Friday from 5.30 pm.

Indian hockey legend, former captain, Arjuna awardee and Padmashree Shri Dhanraj Pillay will inaugurate the event on Friday. union minister Nitinji Gadkari and MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule will be the chief guests.

Convener of the event and former Mayor Sandip Joshi will preside over the inaugural function.

The event begins with a special performance from the Yogasana participants of India’s got talent. A short and sweet inaugural ceremony has been planned where the participating players will be presenting in various activities including a demonstration on Yoga, Mallakhamb and Lezim. Participating players of all the 34 sporting disciplines will also perform march past.

On the occasion, MP Padma Shri Vikas Mahatme, MLA Mohan Mate, Ajay Sancheti, Sulekhatai Kumbhare, MLC Pravin Datke, MLA Krishna Khopde, MLA Vikas Kumbhare, MLC Nago Ganar, MLA Samir Meghe, MLA Parinay Fuke, former city Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, Ramdas Ambatkar, Sudhakar Deshmukh, Anil Sole, Girish Vyas, Nanaji SHamkule, Sudhakar Kohole and Milind Mane will share the dais as the guests of honours.

The first-of-its-kind event, a first for any city in India, to be conducted in 16 days will have 34 sports disciplines and will be played at around 40 venues. A total of 1064 teams, around 3765 officials and over 40,000 participants will take part in the fourth edition of this historic sporting event.

During the concluding ceremony of this unique sports festival scheduled on May 28, as many as 560 Trophies, 7830 medals and a prize money of Rs 93 lakhs will be distributed amongst the podium finishers.

In addition, many individual awards will also be given during the championship. During the team event, the best player in every match will also be given an award.