Hoopster Gunjan shorlisted among top 12

The FIBA 3x3 U-18 World Cup 2024 will be held in Debrecen, Hungary from 26 -30 August 2024.Earlier Gunjan participated in 74th Junior National Basketball championship at Indore and secured the third place. On the basis of her excellent performance in the Nationals, she has been called for the Indian camp. Gunjan also represented Maharashtra in Khelo India Youth Games held at Coimbatore this year and finished 3rd. Gunjan represented Maharashtra in under 19 School Nationals held at Mumbai and secured gold medal.

Earlier, Gunjan participated in Youth State Championship held at Dhule where Nagpur finished 1st and she received best player of tournament. Subsequently in the Youth Nationals Gunjan helped Maharashtra winning the National Championship with excellent statistics.

After Siya Deodhar and Shomira Bidaye players from Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana, who recently participated in Indian camp and represented India in international events, Gunjan is knocking the doors of Indian team with her hard work. Daughter of Nikhil and Mamta Mantri, Gunjan practice daily at Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana courts under the guidance of Shiv Chatrapati Awardee Shatrughna Gokhale and NIS coach Vinay Chikate. Performing at highest level of sports in India she also got 92% in 12th Board Examination.