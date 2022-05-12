Host Nagpur division girls, Aurangabad boys triumph

Host Nagpur division girls and Aurangabad division boys emerged chanpions in the State-level under-14 Volleyball Tournament organised by Samarth Vyayam Shala under the auspices of Nagpur District Volleyball Association recently.

Nagpur division defeated Latur Division 25-18, 25-10, 25-14 in the girls final. In the match for the third place, Nashik Division defeated Mumbai Division 25-14, 25-20. In the semi-finals played earlier, Nagpur Division defeated Mumbai Division 25-7, 25-5 and Latur Division defeated Nashik Division 25-23, 25-27, 15-13 to reach the final.

In the boys final, Aurangabad Division defeated host Nagpur Division 25-15, 25-21, 25-19 to clinch the title. Pune Division defeated Nashik Division 25-10, 25-13 and secured the third position. Earlier in the semi-finals, Aurangabad Division defeated Nashik Division 25-10, 25-11 and Nagpur Division defeated Pune Division 25-16, 25-10. Director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryavanshi. State General Secretary of BJP Minority Front Junaid Khan, Prabhat Kamble of Vitali Group and other dignitaries graced the prize distribution funciton.