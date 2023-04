Host PHCA off to a winning start

PHCArecorded huge eight wicket victory over Citi Gymkhana. Earlier the tournament was inaugurated in the presence of VCA secreary Sanjay Badkas, joint secretary Chandrakant Manke, PCB curator Praveen Hinganikar,Director PHCA Nagpur Anurag Kulkarni at Pandav College Ground. On this occasion, Badkas and Manke were facilitated for getting elected in VCA.

Brief Scores

At PHCA ground

Citi Gymkahna: 117 all out in 28.2 overs (Vishvesh Shende 41* Shubham Pande 28, Sameer Tikekar 3 wkts for 18 runs, Aishwarya Patil 3 wkts for 22 runs & Dhawal Matte 3 Wkts for 29 runs)

PHCA Nagpur: 118 for 2 in 30.3 overs (Shavan Pathade 73*)

Man of the Match - Shravan Pathade

At CITI Gymkhana ground

SGCA Amravati - 245 all out in 47.5 overs ( Suyog Lahane 44, Niranjan Kale 43, Neel Mahalle 38 and Suraj Chandak 32, Ranaditya Singh 2 Wkts, Nihal Mourya 3 Wkts & Shreyansh Gupta 3 wkts)

Ruby Sporting Club: 204 all out in 38.3 overs ( Vedan Kapse 76, Nihal Morya 29,

Sarthak Bule 3 Wkts, Neel Mahalle, Ayush Choudharkar & Arjun Deshmukh 2 wkts each)