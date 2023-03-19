Hosts HKM stun Phoenix to qualify for QF

The U-16 basketball tournament of the multisport festival is being played simultaneously at the Hanuman Nagar and Gadikhana courts.

In the thrilling league match, Ram Kadu (18) and Sadhil Sangar (13) combined well to share 31 points as HKM scored crucial baskets when it mattered the most to get the better of Phoenix by three points (55-52). For Phoenix, Yash Kantode played well for his 17 points.

At the Players Basketball Gymkhana courts in Gadikhana, United Basketball Academy (UBA) defeated hosts PBG 36-19 to qualify for the pre-quarterfinals.

RESULTS

BOYS: UBA (Dipendra Rathore 15) bt PBG-A (Gandharva Naik 9) 36-19 (2-10, 13-3, 16-2, 5-4);

HKM (Ram Kadu 18, Sadhil Sangar 13) bt Phoenix (Yash Kantode 17) 55-52 (13-11, 11-12, 13-8, 18-22);

GIRLS: SKS (Devika Thakre 7) bt DKM-B (Pranjal Urkude 2) 30-6 (15-2, 2-0, 4-2, 9-2);

PKM (Mithali Kohale 16, Sparshika Gat 12) bt CIPS (Avani Mundra 2) 36-2 (14-0, 2-2, 12-0, 8-0);

PBG (Samruddhi Dafde 8) bt NYSS (ANjali 2) 17-3 (3-0, 6-0, 2-1, 6-0);