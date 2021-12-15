Huge response to Kangana and Mangalsutra Festival

The festival has been launched at Rokde Jewellers' four showrooms at Laxminagar, Mahal, Itwari and Airport saw a special crowd of customers. They got to experience the most magnificent collection of unique jewellery. During the festival, Rokde Jewellers will be offering special gold, silver, platinum and diamond jewellery kangan and Mangalsutras for its customers. There is a 25% discount on diamond jewellery designs during this festival. You will also get an attractive gold coin for free on purchases of more than 10 grams of Gold Mangalsutra and Gold Kangan jewellery. Therefore, consumers are getting more benefits than usual when buying their favourite kangan and Mangalsutra jewellery. Whether it is gold or silver, platinum or diamond or Navagraha gemstone jewellery, our customers (especially female customers) are keen to buy their favourite jewellery while purchasing a wide variety of such jewellery. We are able to experience the special joy on the faces of the customers throughout the day and there is a vibrant atmosphere in all our staff members and in the family of all the Rokde jewellers as a whole.

" The overwhelming response from customers to this Kangan and Mangalsutra festival which started is definitely boosting our morale. We have no doubt in our minds that consumers will show the same response till the end of the festival. We will continue to strive to enhance the trust we have shown in Rokde Jewellers and ensure that we continue to bring you a wide range of unique customer-friendly events and festivals", said the director of Rokade Jewellers.