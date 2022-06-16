Hyundai Venue launched at Eros, Bigwig & Ketan

Nagpur, June 16

The new Hyundai Venue was launched at Eros Hyundai, Bigwig and Ketan Hyundai.At Eros Hyundai, general manager Suraj Bhusari, sales manager Prakash Pote and Pranali Shrivastava and customer care manager unveiled the car.

At Bigwig Hyunda, i social worker Jaiprakash Gupta who is also the central member of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Govt of India and executive member unveiled the car in the presence of MDs Surendra Khurana, Rohit Khurana , Rahul Khurana, CEO .Banrjee, sales head Ravindra Gaikwad and others.

At Ketan HyundaiMajor Dr Shantanu Mukerji was the chief guest. senior GM Leslie Salve was also present on the occasion.