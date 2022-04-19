IA & AD inter-zonal football tourney kicks off today

Nagpur, April 18

Accountant General Recreation Club (AGRC) of the Office of the Accountant General (Audit) II, Maharashtra, Nagpur is organising Inter- Zonal Football Tournament under the patronship of Accountant General (Audit), Nagpur R. Thiruppathi Venkatasamy from April 19 at two different venues. Hosts AG Nagpur will clash with AG Meghalaya in the inaugural match. Defending Champions A.G. Kerala will clash with Delhi Audit , A.G. Tamil Nadu will take on AG . Jammu and Kashmir and A.G. Rajasthan will lock horns with ith A.G. West Bengal at the other venues Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Stadium, Suyog Nagar, Divisional Railway Manager, South East Central Railway, Nagpur Maninder Uppal will inaugurate the tournament at 9.00 am at SECR notibaghh ground. Municipal commissioner Radhkrishnan B will grace the prize distribution function on April 21 at 9 a.m. Praveer Kumar, Accountant General(A&E)-II, Maharashtra, Nagpur will be guest of honour and special guest on inaugural and concluding respectively. Prof. Vijay Stephen Barse,Mentor of Slum Soccer will be guest of honour for the Prize distribution function.

AG Kerala is the defending champions while AG West Bengal is the runners-up . All the matches will be of 90 minutes duration and will be played on knock out basis. All four matches of quarter-finals will be played on April 19. Semi-finals would be played on April 20th and final is slated to be held on April 21.

Senior deputy Accountant General (AMG-II) Pallavi Holkar, deputy Accountant General(AMG-IV) Naresh Kumar Manne, AGRC president Devendra Mishra, J. Vijaykumar of Publicity Committee, welfare assistant Rajendra Negi, and AGRC secretary Mangesh Dudulkar were present at the press conference.