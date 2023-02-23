ICAD launches Command Capsule for JEE, NEET

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Sarang Upganlawar said, "We are proud to launch this new module, which we believe will revolutionize the way students prepare for JEE and NEET exams. Our team of experts has worked tirelessly to develop a module that simplifies complex concepts and makes learning an enjoyable experience for students. The Command Capsule is expected to be a game-changer in the field of education. With its innovative features and

comprehensive coverage, it is set to become the go-to learning resource for JEE and NEET aspirants."