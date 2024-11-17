‘ICSI working for corporate good governance'

Nagpur

President of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) B Narasimhan underscored the role of company secretaries in compliance of Companies Act - 2013 and corporate good governance in India. He was speaking with mediapersons on the sidelines of a workshop on Companies Act-2013 organised by the Nagpur chapter of ICSI at its office in Sai Prasad Enclave, Vivekanand Nagar.

The theme of the workshop was ‘Decoding Companies Act: Empowering Compliance and Governance'. Secretary of WIRC of ICSI Deepti Joshi, chairman of Nagpur chapter of ICSI Bhavesh Thadani, vice-chairman Mohit Batra, secretary, Sumit Khicha, treasurer Deesha Shroff, committee members Khushal Bajaj, Harshal Killedar, Sarrah Hussain Katawala and others were present at the workshop.

Narasimhan said that after Companies Act-2013 (amendment) was passed, non-finance audit had become an important tool in ensuring corporate good governance in the country, paving way for secretarial audit to maintain robust growth of the economy.

Good governance and right compliance of rules and regulations is also important for the MSME sector to maintain its growth trajectory, he asserted.

He said that litigation involving various companies was a mind boggling 5 crore in the country and if no more cases were added, the disputes would still take up to 2047 to conclude at the present rate of disposals. Touching upon various aspects of compliance and good governance, he said neutral carbon footprint had become mandatory for companies because various manufacturing activities had debased the environment over the years.

Narasimhan spoke on the role of the ICSI as social auditors. Two panel discussions were organised as a part of the workshop. The panelists included Sunil Z and Chanchal Rathod. Omprakash Bagdia was the moderator. The panelists in the second group discussion were Pooja Luthra and Jai Sodani while Sarrah Katawala was the moderator.

CAP: President of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) B Narasimhan, secretary of WIRC of ICSI Deepti Joshi and others during a workshop on Companies Act-2013