IDCPE women soccer champs

In the final IDCPE beat NMD College Gondia by 2-1. Both the team played well but in the first minute of the match IDCPE girls score the first goal through to Stanzin Lhamo and also scored the econd goal in 7 th minute in the first half.

In the second half , NMD girls played well n and score the goal through Ashwini Baladhare in the 29th minute.

In the third place match. Hislop College beat Dhanwate National College by 3-0. All the goals were scored in the second half.

Sejal Sonare opened the scoring in the 23rd minute. Then five minutes later Nidhi Verma increased the lead. The thirrd goal for DNC came through Vedika Mourya in the 30th minute.

In final principal of S K Porwal College Kamptee Prof.Dr Vinay Chavan was the chief guest. Also present on the occasion were vice principal Prof Dr Manish Chakravarty teacher in-charge Dr Indrajit Basu Shailesh Ramteke and Mahesh Irpate . Ibrahim Khan,Fahim Akthar , Mohd Umar and Amir Hamza. Meanwhile the trials will be held on Thursday at 2.30 pm at the same venue.