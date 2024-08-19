IM Shrivatri wins FIDE rapid chess crown

IM Aditya Dhingra of Haryana, CM Arush Chitre of Nagpur and IM Anwesh Updahyaya of Orissa all scored 8 points and were placed from 2nd to 4th on the basis of tie break scores. IM Mohammad Nubeirshah Sheikh scored 7.5 points to achieve 5th position.

The prizes were distributed at the hands of senior BJP leader Jaiprakash Gupta. Superintendent, Central GST, Nagpur Shashishekhar Sinha and MD, Prathamam Manpower Services PVt Ltd Rahul Naidu, Director (PR) of Raisoni Group Amit Gandhare, organising secretary Bhushan Shriwas and chief arbiter IA Ajinkya Pingale graced the occcasion. The programme was conducted by SS Soman who also proposed a vote of thanks.

Cash prizes were distributed to top 15 finishers. In addition, prizes were also distributed to best veterans, best Nagpur player, best unrated player, best rated player between rating 1400 to 1600 and 1601 to 1800. Apart from it trophies were given to top 10 finishers in Under-7,9,11,13 and 15 for boys and girls separately.

IA Ajinkya Pingale from Mumbai was assisted by FA Shiva Iyer, FA Amit Tembhurne, FA Shubham Soni, FA Bharti Dhote, FA Sagar Sakhare, SNA Prayas Ambade, SNA Shrikant Bagde, SNA Sudhanshu Gaidhane, and Prathamesh Machave for smooth conduction of the event.