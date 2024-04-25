Importance of healthy lifestyle highlighted

Dr Roma Sarnaik Morghade was invited as a chief guest and guest speaker for a one day workshop on the topic “Health Awareness in Today’s Scenario”,

The highlight of today’s session was making sure the students use their power in changing their lifestyles in healthy ways .Dr Roha said, “We all humans tend to have this quality of Hanuman. We all need a little push every now and then. And we need someone to remind us of our strengths and purpose in life".

It was an interactive workshop where she highlighted the importance of a healthy lifestyle and gave tips to maintain the same. She spoke about managing screen time, mindful eating, exercising regularly and managing stress in a timely manner. The students connected well as various relevant examples from day to day life were used to make them understand each area of the topic well. It was followed by a question and answers session, and the students had a good number of take away messages from the workshop. Principal of SKP College, Prof. Dr Vinay Chavan, Prof. Dr Indrajit Basu, Dr Jayant Ramteke and many other professors from the college were present and played a key role in making this event a great success.