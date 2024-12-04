Important role of sports in life: Dr Kakde

The inaugural function was presided over by Honorable In-charge Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr. Played by Rajendra Kakade. University Management Council member Dr. Yogesh Bhute was the special guest on the occasion. Finance and Accounts Officer Harish Paliwal, senae member . Sanjay Choudhary, acting director of Sports and Physical Education Department Dr. Vishakha Joshi also graced the occasion.

As many as 3000 participating students of the affiliated colleges will play in the sporting spirit 37 sports. Speaking further Kakde said the name of the college and university should be raised by performing brilliantly. He said that some of university players have participated in the Khelo India tournament and won gold medals, which is a matter of pride for the university. Stating that it is the need of the hour to bring more students to the field, efforts will be made to provide more facilities to the players on behalf of the university.

While inaugurating the competition Dr. Yogesh Bhute said that this programme is being organised to create awareness and skill towards sports among the students. RTMNU has made available to the students a synthetic track with international standard B certificate by spending 10.6 crore rupees. Among the 10 international standard synthetic tracks in the country, the university's synthetic track is included. Dr. Vishakha Joshi gave information about event.

Senior member of Sports and Physical Education Board Dr. Dhananjaya Welukar, Head of Post Graduate Sports and Physical Education Department. Madhavi Mardikar, Dr. Vivekananda Singh, Dr. Nitin Jangitwar, DhanshriLekurwale, Dr. Aditya Soni, Dr. Vijay Datarkar were also present. present. Earlier, the sports flame brought by the medalists of international and national Ccampionships, Adarsh Bhure, Saurabh Tiwari, Tejaswini Lambakane and Ashutosh Bavane was lit by the chief guests. Athletes Neha Dabale and Nayan Sarode gave pledge to the players present. The inaugural programme was conducted by Dr Aditya Soni.