Inani, Joshi continue to share lead

Irani and Joshi were followed by Ram Madhukesh, Rahil Vaniya, Swapnil Shah, Suryapratap Singh, Rahul Navghare with six points each.

On the top board, Darpan Inani defeated Vijay Karia and on second board, Aryan Joshi recorded victory over Madhukesh Ram. RahulVaniya outclassed Sanjay Kavlekar whereas Swapnil Shah outclassed Omkar Sameet Talwalkar. The round between Rahul Vaghela and Darshankumar Pandye ended in a draw.

The last round will be played on Sunday followed by prize distribution function.

Results (round 8): Vijay Karia (5.5) lost to Darpan Inani (7), Aryan Joshi (7) bt Madhukesh Ram (6), Rahul Vaniya (6) bt Kavlekar Sanjay R.(5.5), Swapanil Shah (6) bt Omkar Sameer Talwalkar (5), Rahul Vaghela (5.5) drew with Pandya Darshankumar Ratilal (5.5). Kakade Atul (6) bt Viral Trivedi (5), Singh Surypratap (6) bt Akediwala Prince D (5), Rahul Navghane (6) bt Kartik Damle (5), Shah Saiyam Kamleshbhai (4.5) lost to Kumbhar Ashok (5.5). Parmar Chandrakant (4.5) lost to Roshan P Diware (5.5).