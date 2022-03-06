Indian Sahaja Yamlapalli wins singles title

Nagpur, March6

Nagpur, March 6: Sahaja Yamlapalli of India lifted the singles title at the Aryan Pumps- MSLTA Womens' 15K ITF World Tennis Tour Event being organised by Nagpur District Hard Court Tennis Association (NDHTA)under the auspices of ITF , AITA and MSLTA with MSLTA and played at MSLTA Tennis Academy at Ramnagar, Nagpur.

Yamlapalli became the first Indian in four weeks to win the title in an anti-climactic final. She lost the the first set but won the match after the 3rd seed Emily Seibold of Germany conceded the match after an injury sustained during the match .

Seibold who won the event in Ahmedabad last week was unfortunate not to win the back-to-back event. But Sahaja who was the giantkiller this week upset 3 higher ranked players on her way to first ever career title

The singles winner got a trophy and 10 WTS points. The prizes were given away at the hands of Corporator Dr Praniti Fuke. MD of Aryan Pumps Prashant Sutar, NDHTA president Kumar Kale, vice-president Ashok Bhiwapurkar, chairman of Vidarbha Infotech Prashant Ugemuge, MSLTA joint secretary Rajiv Desai, treasurer Sudhir Bhiwpurkar, Vijay Naidu, Shiv Mor , Ali Panjwani , Vikram Naidu, Dr Darshan Dakshindas, Ganesh Pagay, Behram Patel, Murli Asudani were present on the occasion.