India's slate clean against Aussies at Jamtha

In two Test matches played at Jamtha, India first thrashed Australia by 172 runs in 2008-09. Then on Saturday, they recorded massive an innings and 132 runs victory over Australians.

As far as ODIs are concerned, then India have won all four matches . On October 28, 2009 they defeated Australia by 99 runs, by six wickets on October 30, 2012, by seven wickets on October 1, 201`7 and by 8 runs on March 5, 2019. In T-20 match played on September 23, 2022 India recorded six wicket victory over Australia in the match that was reduced to eight overs a side due to wet outfield. Thus India won total seven international matches against Aussies at this venue.

Disruption due to spy cameras

The aerial spy camera went down in the first hour of the morning session due to a technical glitch in the 125th over of the Indian innings. Todd Murphy was bowling at that time. The camera was not far away, due to which the game was halted for about three minutes. As soon as the game was restored, Mohammdd Shami hit a six over the mid-wicket and brought enthusiasm in the game.

Giving life to Shami proved costly

It cost Australia dearly to give life to Mohammed Shami by Boland on the fourth ball of the 122nd over of India's innings. At that time Shami was playing on just six runs. He played a very high shot on Matthew Lyon's ball. Boland standing at long off got an easy catch but at the last moment he dropped the catch. Shami added 32 more runs after the catch was dropped. He batted freely. Murphy was smashed for two consecutive sixes. When the 50-run partnership with senior partner Axar Patel was completed, he had 36 runs in it. Ultimately, Murphy ended Shami's resistance. Shami returned to the pavilion after scoring 37 runs in 47 balls, hitting two fours and three sixes. Shami added 52 runs for the ninth wicket partnership with Patel.

It happened as per captain's wish

Indian captain Rohit Sharma wanted the last four batsmen to take India's to a lead to more than 200 runs and Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj did not disappoint their captain. Although Jadeja was dismissed in the first hour on the third day, Patel, Shami and Siraj stretched the Indian innings till the lunch break. A lead of 200 runs was expected, which was pulled up to 223 by the tatailendersenders.

Marphy’s milestone

Off spinner Todd Marphy became third bowler for Australia who has best figures on debut after 8/84 Bob Massie vs Eng Lord's 1972, 8/215 Jason Krejza vs Ind Nagpur 2008/09 and 7/124 Todd Murphy vs Ind Nagpur 2022/23.

He claimed the wickets of KL Rahul, R Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat and Mohammad Shami