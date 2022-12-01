Industry-Academia Interface prog tomorrow

Addressing media persons on Thursday principal of the college Dr Surendra Gole said the main objective of this programme is to define the Engineering Education 4.0 framework through Industry 4.0 to bridge the gap between the needs of industry and the skills of an academic experts, introduce the various skills and competencies required by future engineering which will lead to enhance the employability

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, IIM director Bhimaraya Metri and vice president of Ed Tech BusinesHCL, Chennai Ambika Natarajan will grace the opening function.Dr Gole said after the inaugural function, a technical session followed by a panel discussion will be organised. Around 200 delegates, 150 academicians and 1000 students are expected to attend the programme.

About the college, Dr Gole said last year the college got autonomous status and A grace accreditation, Hod of IT department of college Dr Manoj Bramhe and Sushant Satpute were also present at the press conference.