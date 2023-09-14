Industry meet on Sept 17, Fadnavis to attend

Deputy Commissioner of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department, Prakash Deshmane gave this information in the press conference. He said that an industry meet will be held on Sunday at Guru Nanak Bhawan of Indira Gandhi Open University campus. It will be inaugurated by deputy cief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, Additional Chief Secretary of the department Ashish Kumar Singh and Commissioner Dr. Ramaswamy will also grace the occasion.

Deshmane told that this venture was started in Mumbai on November 16 last year. Industry meets were organised in various areas of the state including Pune and Thane. So far, agreements have been signed with more than 700 entrepreneurs through this medium. There will be agreements with 330 companies in the district also. Interested companies can still register. Information in this regard has been made available on the website of the department. Co-director of Vocational Education and Training Regional Office Purushottam Deotale, Assistant Commissioner Sunanda Bajaj, District Vocational Education and Training Officer Anant Somkunwar, and Deputy Director Kiran Motghare were present in the press conference. .