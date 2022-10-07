Inter-college cross country on Oct 16

Nagpur, Oct 7

The Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University is organising Inter-College Cross Country for men and women on October 16 at University's Jamnalala Bajaj Administrative building premises, Amravati road at 5 p.m.

The last date of entry is October 12 by 5 p.m. The principal of Ghulam Nabi Azad College of Physical Education Dr Vivekanand Singh will be the teacher in charge whereas the joint secretary of Nagpur District Athletic Association Ramchandra Wani will be the technical manager of the competition.