Ira international girls triumph

Nagpur, May 19

Riding on Himanshi Gawande's spectacular hat-trick Ira International defeated Dinanath Hockey Academy 3-0 to clinch the hockey title during the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at Vidarbha Hockey Association ground on Thursday.

Himanshi, who recently led Maharashtra junior hockey team in Hockey India nationals, scored the first goal in the 18th minute off a short corner.

She continued her goal scoring spree scoring the second goal in the 41st minute and nine minutes later completed the rout from another penalty corner conversion.

Earlier in the morning session, The Hill Hockey Academy pipped School of Scholars 2-1 to take the third position. Sachin Saini (14th) and Sai Tulamicar (32nd) scored for The Hill Hockey Academy while Dheer Kakde (38th) reduced the margin for School of Scholars.

In girls’ hardline final, Swaminarayan School thrashed School of Scholars 10-0. Janvi Daiyya (7th, 28th), Oshin Bansod (8th, PC, 14th, 50th), Prerna Lonare (19th, 33rd, 42nd), Lawanya Khanorkar (31st, 40th) were the goal getters.The winning team received a cheque of Rs 25,000 while the runners-up got Rs 11,000. The third and fourth placed teams got Rs 5,000 each along with trophies.

Former MLA Sudhakar Deshmukh was the chief guest of the prize distribution function. Suresh Sharma, MD, Baidyanath , Corporator Kishor Jichkar were also present.Meanwhile the result of boys final between Dinanath Adademy and New Police Boys has been withheld due to technical reasons. The same would be declared at a later date, informed KKM organisers.