Irfan Patel stars in Pratik XI’s win

Nagpur, Dec 18

Irfan Patel took four wickets as Pratik XI thrashed Greener India by eight wickets in the ongoing Royal Premier Cricket League (RPCL) Season 6 organised by Royal Cricket Association at Mecosabagh ground.

Patel’s four scalps helped Pratik XI restrict Greener India at 44 for nine in eight overs. Naresh Chaudhary top scored with 19 runs for Greener India. Apart from Patel, Chetan Ilme took two wickets while Nishant Katariya and Aniket Ahirkar took one each.

In reply, Pratik XI knocked the required runs in 3.4 overs losing two wickets. Akshay Arsaoe top scored with 27 runs for Pratik XI.

Patel was declared man of the match.

In other match, Saoner XI drubbed Dosti XI by 51 runs. Ashish Rathod hit a 12-ball 31 runs while Chetan Sobhane scored 20 from eight deliveries as they scored 87 for five.

Suryakant Gajbhiye, Shivam Wani and Vinod Parihar took a wicket each for Dosti XI.

In reply, Dosti XI managed 36 for eight in allotted eight overs. None of the batsmen managed to reach double figures with Gajbhiye scoring seven runs.

Vikram Patel took three wickets while Arslan Rizvi took two for Saoner XI. Ashish Rathod was named man of the match.

In another match, Nagpur Cops rode on Suyog Pandey’s 35 runs from 13 balls as they defeated Team Assorted by 55 runs. Cops scored 93 for 4 in 8 overs. Apart from Pandey, Honey Singh scored 15. Vaibhav Naidu took two wickets for Team Assorted.

Team Assorted were bundled out for 38 runs. Rohit Chauhan took three wickets while Meet Singh took two. Pandey was named man of the match.

In another match, Sai Baba XI crushed Nagpur Cops by nine wickets. Nagpur Cops scored 67 in stipulated eight overs. Daljeet Singh top scored with 45 from 19 balls. For cops, Yadvendra Tembahre and Vinay Rathod took two wickets.

Sai Baba XI achieved the target in five overs. Sumit Singh Rajput scored 49 and Abdul Shakir scored 15. Rajput was named man of the match.

Amol Apte, Umesh Jagwani and Suraj Pagare were the guests of the evening.