'IRS officers are guardians of economic boundaries'

The President said that in the changing socio-economic scenario across the world, the agenda of national interest is determined largely by international economic cooperation. IRS officers are the guardians of the country's economic boundaries. She told officers that they would always have to work with honesty and dedication. Their role would be important in trade facilitation agreements with other countries.

The President said that the Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) enables the country to utilise resources for economic development and building ofinfrastructure, running socio-economic schemes, providing education and health services, etc. This underlines the important role of IRS officers in nation-building. She told them that to fulfil their role as an administrator, they need to develop systems and processes that are transparent and ensure accountability.

The President said that in this new and dynamic era, efforts should be made to make less intrusive and more use of technology in tax collection. The responsibility of bringing new ideas and new solutions in the field of tax administration lies on young officers.

