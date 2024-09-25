Irshad to lead Vid divyang cricket team

The event will be held under the auspices of DifferentlyAbled Cricket Council of India. Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh,Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan are participating in the competition. Former Ranji player Baburao Yadav was the chief selector and wasassisted by Mohit Reddy and Abrar Hussain.

Team: Irshad Khan (C), Sachin Harishchandre (VC), Gurudas Raut, LokeshMaraghade (WK), Anand Ghoghliya (WK), Sarang Chafle, Imaran Khan, Mohd Azhar, Arjun Vaidya, Nagesh Ingale, Vikas Chouhan, Rahul Bondekar,Deepesh Bharti, K Gavhate. Coach: Sachin Pakhare. Manager: DhananjayUpasani. Reserve Players: Karan Mundhare, Manish Dhote, Atul Kawale, GajananMehelade, Aniket Dongare