Ishika bags four titles, Aadi twin

Nagpur, July 27

Ishika Umate walked away with four titles whereas Aadi Chitnis clinched twin titles in the Maharajbag Open Ranking Table Tennis Tournament that concluded on Tuesday.

The tournament was organised by Nagpur District Table Tennis Association (NDTTA) . In the Under-19 girls final, Ikshika defeated Ananya Sakalkale 11-7, 11-2, 11-9, 11-8 and then beat the same rival 11-7, 11-6, 11-3, 11-4 in women’s final.

Aadi’s first title of the day came when he defeated Tejas Wasnikar 11-6, 11-8, 11- 7, 12-14, 9-11, 11-6 in marathon six games in U-19 final. He added another feather to his cap by winning men's singles title. He defeated Koustubh Udar 11-5, 8- 11, 12-10, 11-13, 5-11, 11-6, 11-3 .

The prizes were distributed at the hands of Payal Renu and Sunita Shastry. Present on the occasion were NDAA secretary Adv Ashutosh Potnis, Mangesh Mopkar, Deepak Kanetkar, P Pathak, Vijay Naik, Vasant Dakshiinkar and K Choudhari