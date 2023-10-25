Islamiya HS blank St Pallotti 3-0

Farhaan Ansari (5th min), Sheikh Shahid(10th min) and Mohammad Ahtesham (25th min) netted one goal each for Islamiya.

In another match, Modern School, Koradi defeated Gondwana Public School 1-0. Aarijit Jawairani netted an all-important goal in the 25th minute. Delhi Public School, Kamptee Road was given walkover as Mahatma Gandhi English Primary didn't turn up at the venue.

Indian Olympiad School recorded a 2-0 victory over GH Raisoni Public School. Rahil Ansari (4th min) and Umar Azmi (24th min) scored one goal each.

In the only girls match that was played on Wednesday, Centre Point School, Dabha defeated BVM Shrikrishna Nagar 2-0. Thanks to Lavanya Kharbe (2nd min) and Harshita Rathod (11th min) who scored one goal each.