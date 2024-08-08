ITA to hold six-a-side football from Aug 10

Addressing a press conference director of Indian Taxpayers Association Dimpi Bajaj said the association will be organising the knock-out football tournament which will be open for all clubs of the city.

She said, the football tournament will be inaugurated by MLA Vikas Thakre.DCP Zone II Rahul Madne , Gittikhadan PI Kailash Deshmane and Naresh Barde will also remain present on the occasion.The tournament will be played on knock-out basis and the final will take place on August 16, informed Shreyas Ashok, Director, ITA.

The tournament will be played in three age categories —Under-14, Under-17 and Under-21 for boys. Daily seven to eight matches will be played at 7-8 matches will be played.

The winners of each age group will get Rs 7,000 along with trophy while the runners-up will get Rs 5,000 and trophy. Individual awards will also be given to best players.

Dimpy Bajaj informed that the chess competition will be held at Sindhu Mahavidyalaya, most probably from August 28 for boys and girls. All the participants will get participation certificates.

Anju Udasi, Archana Hiwase, Clifford Naidu, Nandlal Santwani, Dheeraj Dhuriya, Vilas Johdhale were also present during the press conference.