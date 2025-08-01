Itarsi-Nagpur 4th Railway Line Approved at Rs 5,451 Crore to Boost Connectivity

In a transformative decision set to accelerate the pace of infrastructure development and streamline multimodal logistics, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday approved the much-anticipated fourth railway line between Nagpur and Itarsi spanning 297 km.

The project, with an estimated cost of 5,451 crore, is being executed under the aegis of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan dia's flagship initiative for integrated and coordinated infrastructure development.

This newly approved fourth line forms a crucial component of the Delhi-Chennai High Density Network and intersects with the Mumbai-Howrah High Density Network at Nagpur, making it a vital node in India's freight and passenger rail eco-system. "With 339 km of track length and 297 km route length, the Itarsi-Nagpur project is more than just an expansion it is a strategic investment in unlocking the economic potential of Central India," said railway officials.

The line will significantly enhance rail capacity, enabling faster, seamless movement of -goods and passengers, reducing congestion on the existing lines, and facilitating better punctuality. The corridor will span three districts in Madhya Pradesh Narmadapuram, Betul, and Pandhurna, and the Nagpur district in Maharashtra, bringing tangible benefits to both states through enhanced connectivity and economic integration.

The project includes robust civil infrastructure 37 stations, 36 major bridges, 415 minor bridges, 2 rail over bridges (ROBs), 74 road under bridges (RUBs), and 4 tunnels -marking a major engineering undertaking.

