It's Lokmat vs Punyanagari in final

In the second semi-final played on Thursday, Punyanagari stunned last time runners-up The Times of India by six wickets. Batting first The Times of India were all out for 89 in 14.5 overs. Pratik Siddharth top scored with 18 whereas captain Mandar Moroney contributed 13.

For Punyanagari, Sunil Khorgade who was later declared man-of-the-match finished with an impressive figure of 4-0-20-4. He was well supported by Deepak Mane (2 for 4).

In reply, Punyanagari achieved the target losing four wickets in 13.3 overs. Khorgade scored 37 whereas left-handed Pankaj Pande remained not out on 16. Former mayor Sandip Joshi and Dintis Thomas of the AG office distributed the man-of-the-match prize.