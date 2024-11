Jalgaon boys, Pune girls emerge champs

In girls section, Pune beat host Nagpur district 60-38. Kavya Peshkar 14 points for Pune and Kanishka Mande 8 points are the top scorers. Cash prizes worth rupees 60,000 were distributed along with individual prizes

Vice President Tamilnadu Basketball Association and director general NADT P Selvaganesh gave away prizes. President of Maha Basketball Association Anand Sancheti, former president Dhananjay Welukar, Jayant Deshmukh, Rajesh Kshatriya, Mahesh Upadeo, Sameer Shrivastav were present on the dais. Shatrughna Gokhale conducted the proceedings and gave away vote of thanks.

Results

Boys 3rd place:Nagpur (37) beat Kolhapur (12); girls 3rd place: Nashik (37) beat Mumbai City (31)

Girls final: Pune (60) beat Nagpur (38); Boys final: Jalgaon (48) beat Jalgoan (37)

Best players awards

Boys QF : Nagpur vs Solapur (Vihan Jamdar), Sambhaji Nagar vs Kolhapur (Rudra Singade), Jalgaon vs Amravati (Dhairyasheel Patil), Nasik vs Wardha (Ayush Kshatriya)

Girls QF Pune vs Sambhaji Nagar (Shraddha Charak), Nagpur vs Amravati (Kanishka Mande),

Nasik vs Jalgaon (Tanishka Sonawane) Mumbai City vs Ahilya Nagar ( Ayesha Baxi)

Boys SF: Nagpur vs Nashik ( Ashwin Yadav), Jalgaon vs Kolhapur (Lavnesh Patil)

Girls SF: Nagpur vs Nasik (Vedantika Dorle), Pune vs Mumbai City (Shaila Kadam)

Boys 3rd place: Nagpur vs Kolhapur (Urjit Deogade), Girls 3rd place: Nasik vs Mumbai City )Shravani Patil) Girls final: Kavya Peshkar, bohs final: Devesh Patil