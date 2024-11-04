Jamal appointed Santosh Trophy team selector

Jamal played for Maharashtra from 2002-03 and as a professional player he played for ITI Bangalore in the year 1999-2000 , I League, Federation Cup and all the major tournaments.

He moved to Mumbai for Air India in the year 2001-02. He played Bhutan Federation Cup for Air India after that he joined the Central Railway headquarters football team from 2003 to 2009. He won Inter Railway championship and in the year 2009 he came to the Nagpur division railway team . He still plays for DSA Central Railway and has coached Nagpur district team in Pune in 2022-23 that won the Inter-Distrirct Football Championship. Now he is coaching Rabbani Club Kamptee from 2022. under his guidance Rabbani Club won Elite Division Football Tournament in 2023 and runners-up in 2022.