Jamal fashions Al Aziz's big victory

Nagpur, March 14

In a high-scoring match, Al Aziz drubbed Bezanbagh FC 6-0 in the JSW Senior Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Stadium, Suyog Nagar here on Monday.

Al Aziz dominated their rivals right from the beginning. Mujahid Jamal played an important role in the victory by scoring three goals in 41st, 50th and 70th minutes. He was well supported by Mateen Khan who struck in 46th and 60th minutes. Chetan (56th min) was another scorer.

In another match, Birsamunda blanked Nobel FC 2-0. They were leading by 1-0 in the first half. In the 10th minute, Oman Kathaute put them ahead by scoring fabulous goal. After a change of ends, Sunny Mishra found the net and increased the lead 2-0.

In another match, Aai Foundation blanked Eagle 'B' 4-0. Aai Foundation were leading by 1-0 in the first half. Faizan Raza drew the first blood in the 19th minute. After a lemon break, Saraswat stretched the lead 2-0 In the 69th minute, Sagar Karute committed a blunder and scored own goal. In the 72nd minute, Mukund found the net and sealed the fate of opponents.