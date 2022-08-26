Janhavi bags gold, Madhav silver

Nagpur, Aug 26

Janhavi Hirulkar and Madhav Gupta representing Nagpur district won gold and silver medals respectively on the first day of the State Athletics Championship at the Meenatai Thackeray Sports Complex in Nashik orgnaised under the auspices of the Maharashtra State Athletics Association and on behalf of the Nashik District Athletics Association.

Janhavi Hirulkar bagged the gold medal in the under-16 girls category in the 2000 metre race with a timing of 6 minutes 50.51 seconds. The second position went to Swati Kalole of Kolhapur. She clocked 7 minutes 8.38 seconds and Gayatri Shinde of Thane got the third position with a timing of 7 minutes 11.44 seconds. In the boys category Khelo India Nagpur University Centre's Madhav Gupta bagged the silver medal clocking 6 minutes 12.77 seconds in the same event. The first position was achieved by Ruthik Verma of Kolhapur and the third position by Rishikesh Sonmane.

Janhavi is a student of Hindu Girls' School and practices regularly under the guidance of coach Ashfaq Shaikh while Madhav Gupta practices regularly under the guidance of coach Sayli Waghmare at Khelo India Centre.

In the Under-16 age category in the javelin category, Pranali Bawankule got the ninth position by recording a distance of 14.19 meters and Pranjal Agrekar achieved the tenth position.

The secretary of the Nagpur District Athletics Association Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi has expressed satisfaction over the performance of athletes.