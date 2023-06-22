Jay fashions Sir Sporting into big win

Sir Sporting dominated the proceedings right from the word go. Thanks to Mangalkar who struck twice in fifth and 12th minutes. HE was well supported by Mayur Misewar (32nd min).

In another mathch, Gondia FC defeated Young Star FC 2-1 in tie-breaker. For Gondia outfit, Raman Pandey and Sagar Jagone perfectly converted the opportunity into the goals. For Young Star, Bhandara, Paras Mogare found the net while rest of the players failed.

New Kamptee recorded 2-0 victory over ABN Academy. Thanks to Mahir Sohail (2nd min)and Amir Hamza(19th min) who scored one goal each.