Jay, Sharddha emerge chess champs

Among the girls, Shraddha Bajaj was declared winner with 6 1/2 points. Vritika Game of Somalwar Umiya School also scored 6 1/2 points but was placed Second on the basis of tie break score. Divyanshi Khandelwal of St. Joseph Convent, Aparnita Jagtap of Narayan Vidyalayam Chinchbhavan and Riddhi Agrawal of DPS Kamptee scored 6 points and were placed from 3rd to 5th position based on their tie break scores. Jay and Shraddha got richer by Rs.3000/- each as first prize of Boys and Girls respectively.

Prizes were distributed at the hands of Joint Commissioner, Central GST M. Guruswamy, director of MKH Sancheti Public School Amit Yenurkar and CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas. The best school prize went to Narayana Vidyalayam Chichbhuvan consisting of players Shraddha Bajaj, Aparnita Jagtap, Arnav Moon and Amoli Pradhan. Second school prize was won by Centre Point School Katol consisting of players Mohak Bhagchandani, Anvit Sontakke, Ridhan Agrawal and Ved Jaiswal.

Team of Arbiters comprising of FA Shiva Iyer, FA Amit Tembhurne, FA Sagar Sakhare, FA Bharati Dhote, SNA Shyam Agrawal, SNA Shrikant Bagde, SNA Prayas Ambade, Prathamesh Machave looked after the conduction of the event.