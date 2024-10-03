Jayant Duble selected for Shiv Chhatrapati award

Apart from him, there is no sportperson, coach or organiser from the city who has been selected for the prestigious award of the state government.

It can be mentioned here that within a span of one year i.e. from September 2022 to September 2023, Jayant swam three international channels and created history in adventure sea swimming. He is a student of Jyotiba College of Physical Education.

Duble swam 35 km North Channel in the UK between Northern Ireland to Scotland with a relay team in 14.39 hours. Then he swam English Channel two way from England to France and back (70 km) with a relay team in 31. 29 hours.

In USA, he swam 33 km distance between Catalina Island to Moinland Los Angeles, California in a solo swim event in 14.52 hours.

Jayant also emerged world second fastest open water swimming to swim Palk Strait between Srila Lanka and India 29 kilometre distance in 9.29 hours inh 2021.

Jayant also participated in the Open Water swimming Competition at Murshidabad in West Bengal. The event was recognised by the Swimming Federation of India.